Kwesi Arthur crowns the year with a 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards nomination

Making an appearance recently on BET’s Hip Hop Cypher, Kwesi Arthur has crowned his year with a nomination in the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.

The nominees for the awards were announced on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. and he was nominated for the Best Hip Hop category alongside Khaligraph Jones, Nasty C, NGA, OMG, and Suspect 95.



Burna Boy, Calema, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Master KG, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid have also been nominated for the 2021 MAMA Artiste of the Year.

Kwesi Arthur has been once nominated in the BET’s and is poised to take Ghana’s rap scene to the next level after the order of Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Manifest, among others.



