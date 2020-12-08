Zylofon Music signs on another act!

Zylofon Music is proud to announce the signing of Ghanaian-based afro dancehall artiste Akiyana to an artist management and recording deal.

Zylofon Music will have the pleasure of working with her as the latest addition to our talented line-up of artistes under our management.

We have followed her works over the years and taken notice that Akiyana is a born performer who brings a dose of energy and charisma to the Ghanaian music scene.





As of today, Zylofon Music and Akiyana have joined forces to produce good authentic African music, with the multifaceted services of our team.

We are excited to be working with her on the release of several new projects, while also working on creating the brand and presence that truly represent the artist.

We are as usual counting on the enamours support of the media and the general public in putting the Akiyana brand on the map of world music.

Stay tuned, as this is an artist that will not disappoint! Welcome to Zylofon Music, Akiyana. Mad Tin!

