Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

Some of Ghana’s top acts, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy have received nominations for the 14th edition of Nigeria’s biggest music award scheme; The Headies 2020.

On December 4, 2020, Nigeria’s premier music award show announced nominations for their upcoming event. The year-in-review is between July 2019 and September 2020.

This will be the 14th edition of an award heralded by Ayo Animashaunand his company, HipHop World. Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid and more lead nominations.

This year will see new the new category, Songwriter of The Year. Album categories of Pop/R&B have also been split into two different categories.

There will also be a new category for Best Alternative Album. Following in the footsteps of the 2019 nominations, the 2020 Headies are incredible inclusive.

There is no segmentation of nominations to just the superstars. The award itself will be held virtually very soon.

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

MASTER KG KUAMI EUGENE SAUTI SOL SHAATA WALE STONEBWOY

