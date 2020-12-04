Top Stories

Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

They were all nominated in the African Artiste Recognition category

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards
Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 Headies awards

Some of Ghana’s top acts, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy have received nominations for the 14th edition of Nigeria’s biggest music award scheme; The Headies 2020.

On December 4, 2020, Nigeria’s premier music award show announced nominations for their upcoming event. The year-in-review is between July 2019 and September 2020.

This will be the 14th edition of an award heralded by Ayo Animashaunand his company, HipHop World. Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid and more lead nominations.

This year will see new the new category, Songwriter of The Year. Album categories of Pop/R&B have also been split into two different categories.

Headies 2020 is here, calls on artisss for submissions, [ARTICLE] - Pulse Nigeria

There will also be a new category for Best Alternative Album. Following in the footsteps of the 2019 nominations, the 2020 Headies are incredible inclusive.

There is no segmentation of nominations to just the superstars. The award itself will be held virtually very soon.

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

  1. MASTER KG
  2. KUAMI EUGENE
  3. SAUTI SOL
  4. SHAATA WALE
  5. STONEBWOY

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy's Peace Walk attracts mammoth crowd on the streets of Ashaiman!

Stonebwoy’s Peace Walk attracts mammoth crowd on the streets of Ashaiman!

3 days ago
Tiisha battles Wendy Shay as Queen of Ghana Music in Zylofon Chronicle film

Tiisha battles Wendy Shay as Queen of Ghana Music in Zylofon Chronicle film?

3 days ago
Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!

Stormzy goes platinum for the 2nd time; signs unto Def Jam UK headed by Ghanaian twins!

3 days ago
Accra Theatre Workshop: How to broadcast live concerts

Accra Theatre Workshop: How to broadcast live concerts

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker