Amaarae makes Ghana proud in 2020 BET Soul Train Awards Cypher

It also featured Nigeria’s Praiz, Azanamusic (South Africa) & Mula (Ivory Coast).

Photo Credit: Amaarae /Facebook

Known for her peculiarity and unique vibe, Singer Amaarae has put Ghana on the global music map after featuring on The 2020 BET Soul Train Awards Cypher.

The ‘Fluid’ singer Amaarae who recently released her debut album ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’ was featured on this year’s Soul Cypher alongside three other talented African artists including Nigeria’s Praiz, Azanamusic (South Africa) and Mula (Ivory Coast).

The 2020 BET Soul Train Awards celebrated the best and brightest in soul, R&B and hip hop Sunday night, featuring several show-stopping performances.

Hosted for the third consecutive year by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, of “Martin” fame, the star-studded event saw Chris Brown dominate with wins in four categories, including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and shared honors for Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for “Go Crazy.”

