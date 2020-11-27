The best of two worlds! Sarkodie teams up with Zlatan on; Hasta La Vista

Arguably Ghana’s biggest music export, Sarkodie has teamed up with Nigeria’s Zanku hitmaker Zlatan for what is tipped to be the official end of year banger; Hasta La Vista.

Sarkodie, one of Africa’s finest MCs with millions of sales and multiple awards in his decade long career, released a hot new collaboration ‘Hasta La Vista’ with Nigerian star Zlatan on Thursday the 26th of November 2020. Stream/Buy on all online stores here.

Off the back of his recent single with Kuami Eugene called ‘Happy Day’ which has created a huge discourse in Ghana, including a tweet from the President about the track, Sarkodie releases what is set to be his biggest global single of the year.

This high energy dance song ‘Hasta La Vista’ features one of the hottest names in Nigerian music right now Zlatan ( best known for his track featuring Burna Boy ‘Killin Dem’), and production from Zanku Sound pioneer, Rexxie.

Expect this song to take off in Africa and all over the world. As Sarkodie says “Ghana meets Nigeria! Dance moves to bring good vibrations for everyone.”

Michael Owusu Addo is the Ghanaian rap icon, best known as Sarkodie. With a career spanning 10 years at the top of his game and a decade since his landmark debut album, 2009’s joyous Mayke – one of African music’s biggest and best-loved hip-hop albums.

“I always want to open doors to other territories, to other audiences, new people who might relate to my music. That wish is always there.” Across the last decade, his wish has come true, through a combination of hard work, hustle, heartfelt storytelling and captivating flow – the kind that transcends language barriers. “I rap in my native language. There came a point where I started to think of ways the world could understand me,” says Sarkodie.

“The way to do that was to work and work on my delivery. You don’t need to understand what I’m saying to feel it.” As well as having tens of millions of album sales and over 80 awards to his name in his native Ghana, Sarkodie’s sound – a fizzing blend of hiplife, hip-hop and Afrobeats – has led to sold-out shows at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum and performances with an impressive array of international names, including T-Pain, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and R&B supernova Miguel, who he duetted with at the 2014 MTV Africa Awards.

Sarkodie’s’ debut album Mayke was a smash, as was its follow-up: 2012’s BET Award-winning Rapperholic. As his profile has increased, with the release of celebrated albums Sarkology (2014) and Highest (2017), so has his commitment to helping others.

As Sarkodie’s acclaim continues to grow, he found it important to give back: his charity, The Sarkodie Foundation, has transformed thousands of lives of underprivileged children in his community since its inception in 2013. “It brings me fulfilment to see the joy in others,” Sarkodie explains.

In December 2019 he released his most recent album, Black Love, to critical acclaim. He also recently featured in a documentary with Major Lazer and performed with them, as well as Rick Ross. Recent features include E-40 and Idris Elba.

Zlatan Ibile is best known for his major track ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Burna Boy, is not only an indigenous Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter but also an inspired dancer and the renowned originator of one of the most popular and explosive dance sensations in Africa; Zanku and Gbeku. The slang he created, ‘Kapaichumarimarichopaco’ is a call to arms with a special meaning to fans and listeners worldwide.

Zlatan Ibile exploded into the music scene in 2017 and has quickly become indisputably the most desired street sensation with a voice that immediately injects energy into all spaces. He has become particularly influential in the music industry as a result of his unique talent and the vibrant new sound he has made his own, gaining him recognition at home and abroad.

With over 3 million active followers across his social media networks, Zlatan has a vibrant young fan base that grows every day as his music and persona travel. In 2017, Zlatan Ibile released the groundbreaking single titled ‘My Body’ featuring Olamide. The song quickly took over the streets and when Davido posted a video of him dancing to the song, it went viral and broke through to wider mainstream success. In 2018, Zlatan Ibile was featured along with Lil Kesh in Chinko Ekun’s hit song ‘Able God’.

The energy and vibrant sound he brought to his music proved irresistible and his trademark style quickly made him a fan favorite able to penetrate underground and mainstream markets alike. Soon after the release of “Able God” he released Zanku which was accompanied by the leading dance routine named after the song. At that point, it was clear that Zlatan and his high-energy sound was there to stay. Later that year, Zlatan Ibile collaborated with Burna Boy on perhaps one of Africa’s biggest songs; ‘Killin Dem’ with Burna Boy proved a runaway hit and it continues to top charts and fill dance floors worldwide.

Since 2017, Zlatan Ibile has continued to release an unprecedented string of non-stop hits, some of which are collaborations with top artists in the music industry, including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Tekno etc. He released his debut album in 2019 titled ‘Zanku’. The album is a 17 track album with each track making remarkable numbers in terms of downloads, streams and sales on all digital platforms.

In 2020, Zlatan established Zanku Records. Already with a stable of talented artists, Zlatan Ibile is poised to bring more market-breaking talent to the industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!