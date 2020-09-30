Sarkodie, Efya, Amaarae featured in Major Lazer’s ‘Chasing the Sound’ documentary

Sarkodie, Efya, Amaarae, among other acts have gained a feature in the ‘Chasing the Sound’ documentary of the globally renowned music group, Major Lazer.

Sarkodie in his delivery eulogized Ghanaian acts including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for uniting to put Ghana on the global music scene.

“Give it up to Ghana. Ghana definitely, when it comes to music in Africa we stepped it up. The invasion to me started from when we realized we should stick together and push together.

Because from the beginning, individually we were trying to do it on our own. You see Mr Eazi trying, Shatta Wale trying, but it started making sense when we did it together. When we started doing shows together and selling arenas together”, Sarkodie admitted.

Amaarae also narrated the uprising of the birthing of a new sound that fuses the popular genres of R&B and Pop into the Afrobeats scene of which she exemplifies.

Efya confirmed the words of Sarkodie as well asshe stressed on the fact that it was more benefitial to unite.

She also hammered on the point of how Accra is made up of other smaller hubs where upcoming acts find their place and gradually build up their brand and fanbase.

She pointed to a place like Republic Bar and Grill where promising talents such as Amaarae get a chance to perform to an open audience and have since evolved to a wider audience.

