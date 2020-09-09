Reefer Tym breaks Sarkodie’s Apple Music record with; No Games EP

Burgeoning artiste, Reefer Tym has topped Ghana Top 100 Apple Music Charts for a record, 113 days and still counting with his latest EP release; No Games.

Number 1 seems to be Reefer Tym’s lucky number after the long-awaited release of his much-discussed EP No Games. This makes him the longest running chart-topper ever in Ghana.

Stream No Games by Reefer Tym here.

Reefer Tym lead a big month of new releases in April, with Stonebwoy and DarkoVibes all putting on new records the same month and remains number 1 ahead of Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall”.

The “Carry Go” singer’s new EP makes him the youngest Ghanaian artist and solo Ghanaian artist with a No. 1 album, surpassing Sarkodie.

Reefer Tym’s “No Games” had the biggest opening for an album so far this year in Ghana. The pop superstar’s first EP opened with an unequaled 3M+ streams.

With his first EP, and his song “Carry Go” going No. 1 in Ghana, the 23-year-old Reefer Tym surpasses Sarkodie as the artist to have a chart-topping album for the longest period of time in Ghana.

