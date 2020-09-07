Stonebwoy flaunts Grammy Participation Certificate

Stonebwoy has received his official Grammy certificate from the Recording Academy to celebrate his involvement in the Grammy-nominated album ‘Avrakedebra’ by Morgan Heritage.

American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals famous for its Grammy Awards which recognize achievements in the music industry; Recording Academy, have presented certificate of participation to Livingstone Etse Satekla – a Ghanaian born Nickelodeon & BET | 3-time Reggae/Ragga & Dance-hall award winning artiste.

This certification from the Recording academy is in recognition of his momental participation and contribution as a featured performing talent on the Grammy award-nominated recording “Avrakedabra” by Morgan Heritage – a Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae band formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan.

Stonebwoy becomes the only Ghanaian artiste of his kind to receive such an honor from the most prestigious awards scheme in the world. He is also a recipient of two billboard plaques.

Following the Grammy-winning success of_ Strictly Roots_, Morgan Heritage returned with Avrakedabra, and another melodically bright collection of contemporary reggae.

The Morgan siblings invited a lot of guests to the fold, leading off the 14-song album with Mr. Talkbox (Bruno Mars) accenting the vocals of Peetah and Gramps on the one-drop, horn-driven “Want Some More.” while DreZion spiced up the evening on the ‘80s throwback keyboard tones of the danceable “Reggae Nights” featuring Stonebwoy.

Earlier, he was spotlighted as an African winner and nominee of both the BET Awards and Grammy Awards respectively, thus far, both international awards organization and media house, Grammy and BET International, acknowledged Ghanaian born reggae/ragga & dance-hall artiste in the Grammy Museum for his contribution to Sound of Africa exhibit, which showcases and celebrates the unique diversity of African music.

