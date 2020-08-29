List Of Winners – 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. ghanamusic.com presents to you the authentic winners of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Find below the list of VGMA 2020 winners and their respective categories they won in:

2020 VGMA Day 2

2020 VGMA Day 1

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Tesa Cultural Group

Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo

Sound Engineer of the Year – Dan Grahl

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame

Best Video of the Year – Killi Mi by Cina Soul

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Producer of the Year – MOG

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Lucky by Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy

African Artist of the Year – Burnaboy

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko

Highlife Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Hiplife Song of the Year – Omo Ada by Medikal

Gospel Song of the Year – Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Poverty by J. Derobie

Afrobeats Song of the Year – Zanku by DopeNation

Hip hop Song of the Year – Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole

Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Ras Kuuku

Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal

Best Rapper of the Year – Kwasi Arthur

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Oofeetso ft. Prince Bright)

Best New Artist of the Year – Fameye

Most Popular Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Album of the Year – Sugar (KiDi)

Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Tefflon Flexx

Music for Development – Gasmilla

