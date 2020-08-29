List Of Winners – 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
The wait is over! Find out who won what!
The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. ghanamusic.com presents to you the authentic winners of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Find below the list of VGMA 2020 winners and their respective categories they won in:
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Tesa Cultural Group
Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo
Sound Engineer of the Year – Dan Grahl
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG music
Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame
Best Video of the Year – Killi Mi by Cina Soul
Group of the Year – DopeNation
Producer of the Year – MOG
Best International Collaboration of the Year – Lucky by Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy
African Artist of the Year – Burnaboy
Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko
Highlife Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Hiplife Song of the Year – Omo Ada by Medikal
Gospel Song of the Year – Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Poverty by J. Derobie
Afrobeats Song of the Year – Zanku by DopeNation
Hip hop Song of the Year – Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole
Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Ras Kuuku
Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal
Best Rapper of the Year – Kwasi Arthur
Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Oofeetso ft. Prince Bright)
Best New Artist of the Year – Fameye
Most Popular Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Album of the Year – Sugar (KiDi)
Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Tefflon Flexx
Music for Development – Gasmilla
