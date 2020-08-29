Top Stories

2 days ago
Amerado hosts special Yeete Nsem at VGMA 2020

In a special edition of his weekly Yeete Nsem, Amerado brings to you the news; this time it’s the VGMA 2020 way.

As an innovation for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Amerado gave a news broadcast of how the awards scheme has the usual twists, social media memes and good performances in this episode.

