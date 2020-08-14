Stonebwoy clocks feature on DJ Cuppy’s new jam; Karma

Ghana’s multiple award-winning Regage/Dancehall export, Stonebwoy has been featured on”Karma” off debut album of Nigerian millionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy.

The song “Karma” off her debut album “Original Copy” is the second song off the album featuring the BET award winning dancehall act.

Discussing the song, Cuppy says, “Karma” is a song that really brings out a different side of me. It’s a song that allows me to express myself in a sensual, confident and playful way.

This record is so special because it was made during an unplanned trip to Accra, sometimes you just have to go with the flow!”

Stonebwoy adds, ‘Karma was a fun one and a big one!! Nothing but good vibes and excited to finally see it out.”

Out 21st August, the album sees Cuppy take the vocal reins on themes that range from independence to love lost and African pride over a trap-meets-afrobeats sonic bed that she describes as ‘neo-afrobeats’.

DJ, producer, philanthropist and Apple Music Radio host, Cuppy has quickly risen through the ranks to become a supreme lead role as a global pan-African tastemaker.

With her loveable personality and undeniable hard work ethic she’s embarked on a number of projects, including her Cuppy Takes Africa Tour which was filmed and a documentary series of the same name aired on Fox Life.

Most recently, she collaborated with Zlatan on ‘Gelato’ and was called in for remix duty on Megan The Stallion’s ‘Fkn Around’.

