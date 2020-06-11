Top Stories
Fameye announces arrival of second son; Arvid Fameye Jnr
Peter Famiyeh Bozah, widely known in showbiz circles as Fameye has welcomed his first son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame.
The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker took to social media to announce that he was now a father earlier this morning.
He recently released a song to eulogize ace rapper, Okomfo Kwadee on his success in the music industry and how he had inspired his music.
Check pictures of Arvid Fameye Jnr below;
