Fameye announces arrival of second son; Arvid Fameye Jnr

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, widely known in showbiz circles as Fameye has welcomed his first son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame.

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker took to social media to announce that he was now a father earlier this morning.



He recently released a song to eulogize ace rapper, Okomfo Kwadee on his success in the music industry and how he had inspired his music.



Check pictures of Arvid Fameye Jnr below;

Father bless me and my family Arvid my superstar you will be great 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zdMLDXHHMm — Okomfour Kwaadee (@fameye_music) June 11, 2020

