Fameye announces arrival of second son; Arvid Fameye Jnr

Fameye announces arrival of second son; Arvid Fameye Jnr
Fameye announces arrival of second son; Arvid Fameye Jnr Photo Credit : UTV

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, widely known in showbiz circles as Fameye has welcomed his first son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame.

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker took to social media to announce that he was now a father earlier this morning.

He recently released a song to eulogize ace rapper, Okomfo Kwadee on his success in the music industry and how he had inspired his music.

Check pictures of Arvid Fameye Jnr below;

