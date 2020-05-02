Top Stories

List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 days ago
Live: 3 Music Awards 2020 – List of Winners
List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020: 3 Music Awards

The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2020 have been finally been announced.

We bring to you live updates of the novelty 3 Music Awards 2020 which is taking place to a virtual audience.

Advertisement

Watch the proceedings LIVE.

Find below the list of winners and the respective categories they won in.

Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)

Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)

Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale

Advertisement

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)

Fan Army of the Year – SarkNation

Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t Be Late)

Next Rated Act – Soorebia

Hiplife /Hiphop Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Male Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Saara)

Highlife Act of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Outstanding Achievement Awards – Reggie Rockstone, Dennis Tawiah & Ewurama Badu

African Act of the Year – Teni

Breakthrough Act of the Year – Fameye

DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Female Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

Album of the Year – Okyeame Kwame (Made In Ghana)

Music Video of the Year – Amaarae

Best Performer of the Year – Samini

Best Rap Performance – Sarkodie (Who Da Man)

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Kelvyn Boy (Mea)

Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Ayisi (AI) out with potential chart-topping maiden 2020 single; Prayer

Ayisi (AI) out with potential chart-topping maiden 2020 single; Prayer

5 days ago
Photo of Agyakomah encourages you with ‘We Gonbalright’

Agyakomah encourages you with ‘We Gonbalright’

5 days ago
Photo of Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

6 days ago
Photo of Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings

Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker