List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2020 have been finally been announced.

We bring to you live updates of the novelty 3 Music Awards 2020 which is taking place to a virtual audience.

Watch the proceedings LIVE.

Find below the list of winners and the respective categories they won in.

Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)

Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)

Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)

Fan Army of the Year – SarkNation

Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t Be Late)

Next Rated Act – Soorebia

Hiplife /Hiphop Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Male Act of the Year – Sarkodie

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Saara)

Highlife Act of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Outstanding Achievement Awards – Reggie Rockstone, Dennis Tawiah & Ewurama Badu

African Act of the Year – Teni

Breakthrough Act of the Year – Fameye

DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Female Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

Album of the Year – Okyeame Kwame (Made In Ghana)

Music Video of the Year – Amaarae

Best Performer of the Year – Samini

Best Rap Performance – Sarkodie (Who Da Man)

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Kelvyn Boy (Mea)

Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)

