Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards

On the 30th of January, organizers of one of the most prestigious awards schemes across West Africa, ‘3 Music’ Awards, announced nominations for its 2020 edition.

In this year’s edition, tagged the ‘Power of 3’, Cina Soul has received 6 nominations in the following categories:

Female Act Of The Year

Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Video of the year (Ojorley)

Highlife Act of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year (Ojorley)

Best live Performance

The presentation ceremony is set to take place on March 28, 2020 at the Fantasy Dome in La, Accra, Ghana.

