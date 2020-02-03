Top Stories

Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 min ago
Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards
Cina Soul accrues 6 nominations in 2020 '3 Music' Awards Photo Credit:bwcl agency

On the 30th of January, organizers of one of the most prestigious awards schemes across West Africa, ‘3 Music’ Awards, announced nominations for its 2020 edition.

Advertisement

In this year’s edition, tagged the ‘Power of 3’, Cina Soul has received 6 nominations in the following categories:

  • Female Act Of The Year
  • Female Vocal Performance of the Year
  • Video of the year (Ojorley)
  • Highlife Act of the Year
  • Highlife Song of the Year (Ojorley)
  • Best live Performance

The presentation ceremony is set to take place on March 28, 2020 at the Fantasy Dome in La, Accra, Ghana.

List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kofi Mole caps off a great year with a 3 Music Awards 2019 win

Kofi Mole caps off a great year with a 3 Music Awards 2019 win

3rd April 2019
Photo of Photos: What went on at the 2019 3 Music Awards

Photos: What went on at the 2019 3 Music Awards

2nd April 2019
Photo of 3 Music Awards 2019 – Full list of winners

3 Music Awards 2019 – Full list of winners

31st March 2019
Photo of Live Updates: 3 Music Awards 2019

Live Updates: 3 Music Awards 2019

30th March 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: