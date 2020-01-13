DopeNation wins SoundCity MVP Group of the Year award

Zanku artists, DopeNation has been crowned the group of the year at the 2020 SoundCity MVP Award held in Nigeria over the weekend.

The 2019 VGMA new artists of the year nominees were in the same category as Black Motion Of South Africa, Ethic Of Kenya, Blaq Diamond Of South Africa, Show Dem Camp Of Nigeria and Toofan from Togo.

This award is set to have a major impact on the Lynx Entertainment signees as they continue to make Ghanaians and their fans worldwide very proud.

DopeNation is known for producing danceable songs including their smash hit Eish, Naami, Zanku, and Confam.

