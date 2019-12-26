Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

Esteemed record label of ace sound engineer and record producer, Kaywa, popularly addressed as Highly spiritual music is making steady waves with recent showcases of its signees, Krymi and Mr Drew.

The label faced earlier trying times with almost all of its initially signed acts parting ways with the label within a specified period of time for reasons best known to them.

These included Kurl Songx, Rashelle Blue, Yaw Berk and King Maaga, most of whom emerged from MTN Hitmaker.

However, Kaywa has proven to be a resilient leader who stood his ground and ensured that he makes magical talents out of the remaining artistes; Krymi and Mr Drew.

The man behind the Tema based record label has produced countless hit songs for mainstream Ghanaian musicians across diverse genres including Kofi B, Dasebre Dwamena, Buk Bak, Asem, Castro, Sarkodie, among others.

Their recent delivery at the finals of the MTN Hitmaker season 8, coupled with their latest release featuring Sarkodie titled Dw3, is a clear stunt to prove to all and sundry against the odds that the label is on to something amazing.

Watch their performances below and judge for yourselves;

