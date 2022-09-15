fbpx
Dead & Back! Get set for new music by KobbyRockz

5 hours ago
Dead & Back! Get set for new music by KobbyRockz
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

KobbyRockz is set to release a new single titled ‘Dead and Back‘ that should etch his name in the ears of music lovers after his recent EP ‘Kwabena Yesu.

After rediscovering his energetic self on his last project, KobbyRockz decided to release another amazing tune talking about his absence and coming back which is Golden.

Dates for the song will be out soon for now he has just released the cover of the song.

