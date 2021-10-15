Corner Love: Aboza releases new Highlife song

Aboza, a Ghanaian highlife artist who has been active in the music industry since 1992, isn’t giving up on his dreams.

Aboza, one of the country’s greatest highlife singers who has performed at numerous traditional events, has released a new single as he aims at giving out a more current and generational song to Ghanaians.

He titles it “Corner Love” as it discusses love and its unexpected occurrences in life.

The song was produced by Keylex Beat.