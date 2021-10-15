News Flash

Corner Love: Aboza releases new Highlife song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Corner Love: Aboza releases new Highlife song
Corner Love: Aboza releases new Highlife song. Photo Credit: Aboza

Aboza, a Ghanaian highlife artist who has been active in the music industry since 1992, isn’t giving up on his dreams.

Aboza, one of the country’s greatest highlife singers who has performed at numerous traditional events, has released a new single as he aims at giving out a more current and generational song to Ghanaians.

He titles it “Corner Love” as it discusses love and its unexpected occurrences in life.

The song was produced by Keylex Beat.

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker