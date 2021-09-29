Fuse ODG’s collab with Major Lazer hits Double Platinum

Afrobeats artist Fuse ODG will add a new achievement to his name after featuring on song that has just been certified as 2x Platinum certification.

On September 15, Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer received a 2x Platinum certification for the Light It Up Remix, which was released in 2015 with Jamaican singer Nyla and Fuse ODG, having sold 2 million units.

The song ‘Light It Up Remix’ is a song by Major Lazer that appears on their 2015 album ‘Peace In The Mission’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!