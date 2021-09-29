News Flash

Fuse ODG's collab with Major Lazer hits Double Platinum

Fuse ODG's collab with Major Lazer hits Double Platinum
Photo Credit: @FuseODG/Instagram

Afrobeats artist Fuse ODG will add a new achievement to his name after featuring on song that has just been certified as 2x Platinum certification.

On September 15, Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer received a 2x Platinum certification for the Light It Up Remix, which was released in 2015 with Jamaican singer Nyla and Fuse ODG, having sold 2 million units.

The song ‘Light It Up Remix’ is a song by Major Lazer that appears on their 2015 album ‘Peace In The Mission’.

