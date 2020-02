Singer Yaa Yaa launched her debut 9-track album titled Agoo at a private launch party in Accra.

Advertisement

Agoo album is a novelty album considering what’s pertaining in recent times due to it being a live studio recorded album.

Yaa Yaa’s Agoo is out on all digital music stores.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!