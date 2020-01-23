News Flash

Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques. Photo Credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Stonebwoy has been awarded 2 Billboard plaques for his features on Collie Buddz’s “Hybrid Album” and Sizzla Kalonji’s “I’m Yours” album.

The two albums ranked #1 and #2 respectively on Billboard charts thereby cementing Stonebwoy’s name in Bilboard history.

