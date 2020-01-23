Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

Stonebwoy has been awarded 2 Billboard plaques for his features on Collie Buddz’s “Hybrid Album” and Sizzla Kalonji’s “I’m Yours” album.

The two albums ranked #1 and #2 respectively on Billboard charts thereby cementing Stonebwoy’s name in Bilboard history.

Stonebwoy’s Billboard plaque

No:1 is here… 💃🏻

Once upon a time #BillBoard Reggae/Dancehall Chart

NO:1 And NO:2

Had The Livingstone On It!! #BOSSitUP #BhimBOSS #bhimnationglobal

Remember these translate into the bag 💼 pic.twitter.com/nY5LqKykX9 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) January 22, 2020

