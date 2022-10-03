The Hive Gh. shifts gears with major rebranding- Welcomes Amber Africa

It’s official, The Hive Gh, a multi- faceted organization poised to promote the creative arts in Ghana and beyond will now be known as Amber Africa.

With its inception in 2014, ‘The Hive Gh’ now Amber Africa has been focused on elevating and propagating the works of emerging artists in the creative industry. Thus making sure their talents are known to Ghanaians and the world at large.

“We have come a long way and we have a story to tell. We hope this rebrand creates a new path for us” Kwaku Boateng Junior, Head, Amber Africa.

This rebrand marks a new dawn for Amber Africa as they aim to be one of the fast rising organisations in Ghana and beyond Ghana. The new refreshed look will help propel the organization into the future as they seek to achieve their mission, vision and future strategic plans moving forward.

Among Amber Africa’s many services are digital communications, branding, talent management, A&R, events and promotion, music distribution, amongst others.

“Today we are surging ahead as a fresh company with new goals and a new mission that is leaving a never ending impression on brands by way of originality, ingenuity and creativity.

And we will no longer be doing it as The Hive Gh. but as Amber Africa.”, Nukunu Amegbor, Communications Manager for Amber Africa.

“Overall, I believe that Amber Africa is heading towards the right direction and that the rebrand has all it takes to be a great success.” Chris Appiah- Badu, Marketing director, Amber Africa.

Amber Africa is calling on industry players, stakeholders and prospective clients to reach out for collaborative works.

Follow Amber Africa on all social media handles:

Facebook: Amber Africa

Twitter: @AmberAfrica

Instagram: Amber Africa

