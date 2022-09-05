fbpx
Mr Drew rocks clothing from Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg

Mr Drew rocks clothing from Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg
Photo Credit: Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg

Mr Drew was spotted last Saturday at the Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman To The World Festival rocking a white Tshirt from the Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg collab collection.

Q_tbg took to social media in a post about his most recent release, “I Used To Dream” to announce his appreciation for the Dayana singer rocking the shirt on such a big stage, stating how that was one of the birthday highlights that made him happy.

This was just a few days after Stonebwoy visited Q_tbg’s pet social project, the House of St. Francis Rehab. Check Q_tbg’s page for more information.

