CEO of Glover’s Hub, Qweku Nyarko Glover emerges 2022 GNGMA Gospel Music Promoter (Online/Blogging)

Renowned Gospel blogger & CEO of Glover’s Hub, Qweku Nyarko Glover has been crowned as the Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (ONLINE/BLOGGING) at the just ended Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022.

Stemming from a tight competition with colleagues such as Precious (Alpha Gospel),Zhikay (Gospel2Me), Sampson Anan(Gospel Empire Gh), Sista Ginna (Gospel Hypers),Jullie Jay kanz (GospelSpotlight) , Bra Banie (Christian Vibes), among several others, he came out as the winner.

The event which came off on the 27th of August at the Accra International Conference Centre had the crème de la crème of the Gospel industry in attendance and saw Diana Antwi Hamilton eing crowned the Ultimate Artiste of the Year.

The brand of Glover’s hub spearheaded by Qweku Nyarko Glover is one poised to promote Christian content in a holistic, entertaining and edifying way that draws attention to Christian activities, music releases and overall artiste blogging demands.

Other winners for the night included Scott Evans,Franky5, Quame Gyedu, Herty Corgie among several others.

The NGMA initiative is one aimed at developing and honoring talents in the gospel music industry and projecting God’s agenda for the young generation, hence, its annual events.

