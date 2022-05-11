fbpx
From The Industry

Award DJs At VGMA – DJ Mensah Urges

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Award DJs At VGMA - DJ Mensah Urges
Photo Credit: DJ Mensah

Celebrated Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah has called for DJs to be awarded at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He made the call in a Twitter discussion hosted by Andy Dosty.

According to him, it was imperative to award DJs because they play a crucial part in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He said a category should created for awarding DJs At VGMA in the coming years.

The 23rd edition of VGMA was held over the weekend, with Kidi winning the Overall Artiste of The Year Award.

Other artistes who won this year were Gambo, the VGMA Unsung Act of The Year and Famaye, the Songwriter of The Year.

And DJ Mensah is insisting that the time has come for DJs to be awarded too at VGMA.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?

VGMA 2022 Predictions: Who wins What?

6 days ago
Gambo is 2022 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year!

Gambo is 2022 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year!

6 days ago
VGMA 2022: Best New Artist winner to perform at Ghana Party In The Park

VGMA 2022: Best New Artist winner to perform at Ghana Party In The Park

7 days ago
First time after COVID hit, VGMA tickets go out for sale

First time after COVID hit, VGMA23 tickets go out for sale

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker