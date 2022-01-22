Celebrated Blogger Sir Isaac receives nomination at Achievers Youth Awards as Blogger of the Year

Celebrated Ghanaian Blogger, Isaac Tetteh Jnr. popularly known in the showbiz industry as Sir Isaac has received a nomination in the upcoming Achievers Youth Awards.

Sir Isaac’s enthusiasm, passion and professionalism he always exhibit in his line of duties as a blogger is one of a kind. His humble nature of personality is one of his wonderful characteristics that you cannot take away from him.

From a humble beginning as a Lead Writer with Hypes Media, Sir Isaac has grown and proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a great writer and this has earned him so many applauds and other wonderful awards.

These include Gospel Blogger of the Year at the Contemporary Gospel Music Awards Ghana (2019) and Promoter/Blogger of the Year at the Greater Accra Music Awards (2019) not excluding other great Citations from Corporate and Individual Brands.

As a result of this great achievement and his continuous dedication to his work, he landed a juicy deal to work with another wonderful Media company, Entertainment Buzz as a Lead Writer and Editor.

In 2020, he received another nomination at the Greater Accra Music Awards as Promoter/Blogger of the Year. Starting the year 2022, Sir Isaac has picked another nomination in the upcoming Achievers Youth Awards.

To support and vote for Sir Isaac to win this award, kindly vote for him with the details on the flyers above.

