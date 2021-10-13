Paapa Versa talks about what influenced his song ‘Pedestal’

To celebrate the incredible success ‘Pedestal’ is having, Paapa Versa has taken a moment to share what this song means to him.

In what could be a memoir for Pedestal, Paapa Versa details what influenced him and his desire for the song.

Read below:

One of my favourite writers and thinkers – Jean Vanier – passed away in 2019. From 2016-2019, his work radically influenced me.

His literary voice guided me out of a deep and dark spiritual abyss and into an appreciation for becoming human.

Shortly after his death, a long-term investigation uncovered that he’d sexually abused several women over the course of his life.

I was crushed. How could this man who brought a lot of life into my life, bring darkness to others’?

It taught me something, though. I realized that the weight of my disappointment was only a reflection of the height of the pedestal I’d put him on. That’s why I wrote “Pedestal” in February of 2019.

Not too long after I recorded it, I saw many more leaders – spiritual and secular – fall on the global and local stage. Ravi Zacharias, Carl Lentz, WHO employees, the list goes on.

And as fate would have it, this past year, my pastor of several years was found to have a disappointing shadow life of his own, leaving a wake of emotional, relational and legal debris when all was revealed.

What these men did was horrible and sadly, continues to happen in many corners of the world. And I want to do everything in my power to fight it.

But – and this is a tricky point to communicate so bear with me – although I have ZERO intentions of pursuing the evil they did, I’ve had to admit that I have the same capacity for evil as they did.

I’ve come to believe that humans aren’t born inherently bad or good. But we’re born with (1) potential; the capacity to become something and (2) choice; the ability to decide what to become.

So I’m careful not to put people on pedestals – especially myself. Cause when that happens, they’re no longer people.

It’s equally as dehumanizing to put someone on a pedestal as it is to put them beneath you.

Evidently, I have lots to say about this, but I’ll stop here and leave you to get on with your day. Until next time, take care of yourself and your loved ones, and stay human.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!