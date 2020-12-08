From The Industry

Ghana DJ Awards host maiden Ghana DJ Clinic to educate & empower creatives

The festival is produced by Event powerhouse Merqury Republic.

Presented by Ghana DJ awards for the first time in Ghana, the free seminar and workshop dubbed Ghana DJ Clinic was designed for Disc Jockeys, Music Producers, Sound Engineers, and those interested in the creative arts business who wanted to cram as much learning as possible into a single day. 

Hosted on November 20, 2020 at the Accra Tourist Information Centre and the Gold Coast Hub respectively, the seminar and workshop gave participants an overview of essential DJ skills including drop mixing, beat-matching and back-to-back mixing and brand positioning.

Sessions were facilitated by professional DJs, sound engineers, bankers, and other resource personalities, including Reverend Azigiza Junior, Rab Bakari, President of the Creative Arts Council of Ghana, Mark Okraku Mantey, DJ Vyrusky, Kobby Nkrumah, Alexander Luterodt, Regional manager of Stanbic Bank, Eric Tsiri, Frank Owusu, DJ Que, DJ Mpesempese, Hubert Kofi Anti and revered Ghanaian sound engineer, Frank Kwakye.

Without being worried about getting lost in the technicality of the whole lessons – the workshop was suitable for even absolute beginners. For them, the first stage was to demystify the equipment and how to gain a rudimentary understanding of how the turntables and mixer work and how to put them to good use.

More experienced participants enjoyed the chance to learn new skills, use professional equipment and to find out more about DJ-ing in Ghana.

Other significant topics discussed included, The brand talk: How to stand out as a DJ by marketing yourself, Social Listening: How to Identify Potential Clients on Social Media and how to attract sponsorship, Your social media page: The dos and don’ts, Building your confidence as a DJ (Using microphone at events) and How to network, After the big gigs: Life and finances after active DJing, The basics of scratching. Understanding the transition in technologies driving the Disc Jockeying Business, How to create remixes or make music etc.

At the end of the workshop, the instructors also offered great tips on the best nightlife and the country’s vibrant music scene and music venues.

“The concept, ‘the clinic’ was good. I think Merqury should do this often… it should happen every year as part of his great line up of annual event”, The Chairman of the Ghana Creative Arts Council and Programme’s Manager of Multimedia’s Hitz FM Mark Okraku Mantey lauded Merqury Quaye on live radio – Hitz 103.9 FM for putting up this great initiative. 

The Ghana DJ Clinic served as a build up to the 8th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards. Annually celebrated as the biggest night in African DJ culture, the award show was hosted by Andy Dosty at the Silver Tower in Accra. Entertainment’s biggest names showed up and showed out delivering jaw-dropping sets from the likes of Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, DJ Snacky, DJ Wobete, and Bosom Pyong.

The Ghana DJ Awards festival is produced by Event powerhouse Merqury Republic. 

