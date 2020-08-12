Ghana DJ Awards outdoors 12 industry gurus as new board of directors

Governing body of the Ghana DJ Awards have unveiled 12 personalities as new board of directors for the award scheme.

With the objective of advancing the arts and science of Disc Jockeying and music promotion in Ghana, the professional honorary governing body of Ghana DJ Awards have welcomed twelve (12) astute and illustrious entertainment practitioners and stakeholders as its new board of directors of the prestigious award scheme.

Ranging from Radio personalities, Disc Jockeys, Sound Engineers etc, the purpose of the board since it was formed in 2012 has been to steer the affairs of the Ghana DJ Awards which has over the years been the meter DJs have used to measure their performance during a year under review.

The list hosts Nii Ofori Tackie (CEO, Alordia Promotions), Abeiku Aggrey Santana (CEO, KAYA Tours), Rev. Azigiza Jnr. (Veteran Disk Jockey), Leonora Buckman (President, WIPA), Alexander Luterodt (CEO, Soundcheck Ent.).

Others include Ola Michael (Presenter, Despite Media), Joseph K. Essien (Veteran Disc Jockey), Hubert Kofi Anti (Sound Engineer), Rab Bakari (Veteran Disc Jockey), Victor Akpeke (Disc Jockeys), James Neequaye (DJ, Despite Media) and Kwame Adu Gyamfi (Disc Jockey).

These group of industry stakeholders will jointly supervise the activities of the organization, and will also ensure the company’s prosperity by collectively directing the company’s affairs, while meeting the appropriate interests of its shareholders and relevant stakeholders”.

However, the 2020 edition of the awards scheme is set to come off in November. Insightful details to be announced soon.

Connect with them on their Website, Twitter and Facebook.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!



