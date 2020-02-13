Dj Switch starts off 2020 with a hat trick of international recognitions

Dj Switch has been put on a powerful list that includes speaker in the U.S congress, Nancy Pelosi, nominated for the IRAWMA international awards & listed among 74 inspiring Ghanaians by ‘Those Who Inspire’.

Advertisement

InStyle, a popular women’s fashion magazine founded in 1994, created a list for its latest issue, to celebrate its 50 most influential women who are changemakers with global impact, and Ghana’s young disc jockey, Dj Switch, made it to the list.

The Australian based magazine publishers placed 79-year-old Nancy Patricia Pelosi, who is an American Democratic Party politician, serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, on top of the list.

The list which placed Ghana’s 12-year-old multi-talented DJ at number 49, also has the likes of 18-year-old multiple Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish, 2002 American Idol winner cum Talk Show star, Kelly Clarkson, among other globally recognized women.

Talking about Dj Switch, Instyle wrote “49. Erica Armah-Bra Bulu Tandoh Known as DJ Switch, the 12-year-old superstar has already grabbed the spotlight at gigs like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event and snagged the title of Ghana’s best DJ of 2019.

The go-getter even has her own foundation, which focuses on gender equality and helps provide learning tools for disadvantaged kids. Her ultimate goal? To become a “Dr. DJ” gynaecologist. “I feel powerful when I am able to give back to society and change a person’s life.””

Also, Those Who Inspire Ghana Book is curated by an organisation called ‘Those Who Inspire’ in partnership with the Office of the President. The Book which celebrates 74 Inspiring Ghanaians from all walks of life was duely launched on the 7th February, 2020 at the Castle Osu, Accra Ghana.

Advertisement

These personalities includes Azumah Nelson, Sarkodie, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, Farida Bedwei, Anita Erskine, Jackie Appiah, Professor Broachie, Reggie Roakstone, Stephen Appiah, Dentaa Amoateng, Twins Dnt Beg, Kofi OKyere Darko, and Ophelia Crossland amongst others.

Surprisingly, as young as Ghana’s adorable kid-Disk Jockey is, Erica Armah-Bra Bulu Tandoh popularly known as DJ Switch Ghana has been spotted among the above listed great heroes of the country and on this note it is no crime to call young Erica a heroine.

The purpose of ‘Those Who Inspire’ is to empower millennials to pursue their dreams and above all believe in themselves. ‘Those Who Inspire Ghana’ book will allow them to explore a wide spectrum of role models and mentors from their own country.

All those who featured in the book, famous or unsung heroes have all shared their values and beliefs with the authors of the book for the younger generations and it will interest you the kind of inspiration twelve year old Switch has to give with regards to her achievement at this early stage of her life.

Few facts one will fine about young Dj Switch upon grabbing a copy of the book.

LIKES

Reading

Music

Football

DISLIKES

Boring books

Discrimination Against Girls

Fighting

On her international award nomination, she took to her Instagram page to announce, “Great is thy faithfulness…as you love me and keep Supporting me God also hasn’t stopped working on me.. Another International nomination is in and all I can say is glory be to the most high God..

I’ve been nominated for Best Young Entertainer at this year’s International Reggae And World Music Awards @irawmaawards happening in Jamaica on the 29th Of March 2020…

Kindly Vote For @djswitchghana by logging on to IRAWMA.

Let us bring this one home❤️❤️ Thank You Ghana, Thank you World!!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!