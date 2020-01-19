Our own DJ Abrantee is one of the major keys in Afrobeats but we care less – DJ Ashmen

Renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Ashmen, has emphasized in a tweet that London based DJ of Ghanaian descent, DJ Abrantee, has been underrated in his contribution towards the global publicity of Afrobeats.

In his tweet he stated,” DJ Abrantee is one of the major keys in this Afrobeats music movement, and he happens to be one of our own but we hardly hear us talking about him. last December he was here for the # yearofreturn2019 but it seems we careless. Hmmm!!”

Abrantee Boateng aka DJ Abrantee is a radio and television presenter, club DJ and event promoter. He is known professionally as DJ Abrantee and is one of the voices of urban radio station Capital Xtra in the United Kingdom.

Abrantee Boateng, also known professionally as DJ Abrantee, started his radio career in 2005 working the night shift at Choice FM and filling in for absentees whilst continuing his work as a DJ on the club circuit.

He has interviewed the likes of Diddy, Usher, Drake, Dizzee Rascal, Kelly Rowland, Big Boi, Labrinth, Kelis, Taio Cruz, Flo Rida, Travie McCoy, Tinchy Stryder, Jeremih, Loick Essien, Jason Derulo amongst others.

He was in charge of an Afrobeats program on radio from 12:00 am to 2:00 am every Saturday, entitled Afrobeats with Abrantee which launched on 16 April 2011 and was one of the most tweeted about topic on Twitter which resulted in Choice FM trending for the first time on a social networking site.

Afrobeats with Abrantee is presently broadcasted between 11:00 pm and 1:00 am every Saturday on Capital XTRA.

On 12 August 2017, Abrantee suffered a stroke at home and is presently recovering. He founded The Abrantee Boateng Foundation (ABF Trust) in April 2018 with May7ven to raise awareness and support survivors of Stroke and their families.

On 18 January 2018, Capital XTRA announced the new weekend line-up. In this, it revealed that Abrantee is “taking a break” with new presenter Afro B covering his show until he returns.

He is one of the main protagonists of the Afrobeats scene in the United Kingdom and has hosted various events across the world.

In July 2011, he launched Afrobeats Sundays. A weekly event held at the Proud 2 club at The O2. The launch of Afrobeats Sundays in October 2011 celebrated the first year with the first UK Afrobeats club tour, visiting over 12 cities around the UK and Ireland.

In December 2011, Abrantee released his first Afrobeats mixtape Afrobeats Mix Volume One under Record Label Skata Records, published and facilitated by DLA Worldwide PR which featured a collection of Afrobeats artists and songs interspersed with vocal contributions from Lethal bizzle, Tinchy Stryder, Bashy and others.

This led to DJ Abrantee being included in two broad sheet pieces on Afrobeats, the first one in the Guardian in January 2012 and the second one in the London Evening Standard in February 2012.

Both articles highlighted his role in the resurgence of the music genre in the United Kingdom. It drew the interest of the Guardian once again in July 2012 when Abrantee brought Afrobeats to an unlikely venue and hosted Afrobeats at Somerset House with appearances from Olu Maintain, Atumpan, May7ven, Vibe Squad, dance troupes and many more.

In January 2013, he went one step further producing a follow-up compilation album entitled Afrobeats Ultimate Collection Released under Choice FM.

In addition to his commitment to Afrobeats, Abrantee Boateng is also one of the founders of the annual Official Ghana Independence Celebration in London.

The first event took place in March 2000 at the Rex Theatre in Stratford where 3000 attendees gathered to celebrate the independence of Ghana from the United Kingdom.

It moved to a bigger venue, the IndigO2 at The O2, in 2011 and is held annually in March at the venue. The last celebration took place at the Coronet in March 2017 and was hosted by Abrantee with performances by Atumpan, Kojo Funds, Kwamz & Flava and many more.

In 2014 Abrantee made his debut at Glastonbury, performing on the Silver Hayes Stage on Sunday evening, and followed this set soon after with an appearance at the Essex Music Festival alongside Jhene Aiko and Wizkid.

In 2015, Abrantee joined Fame Music as a head judge for their Afrobeats: Search for a Star, alongside May7ven, Ice Prince and Mix Master Garzy to discover and develop some of the best unsigned Afrobeats acts from all of Africa.

