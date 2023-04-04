Gershon Addo employs Denzel Prempeh to deploy a soul-stirring rendition of popular Ghanaian worship piece; Yewo Nyame

Gershon Addo, an international Ghanaian American recording artist based in the United States, has just released a brand new single titled “Yewo Nyame”.

The song, which is a rendition of one of the most popular Ghanaian hymns, was inspired by a revelation Gershon received during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Gershon, who is a worship leader, songwriter, musician and producer, added his unique musical style and influence to the song, working with his team to bring it to life. The second half of the song features original arrangements, giving it an anthem feel that is sure to resound in the hearts of listeners.

In addition to his own talents, Gershon also featured his good friend and Ghana’s very own gospel artist Denzel Prempeh on the track. The song was recorded live in Chicago in October of 2022 and is already making waves in the gospel music scene.

Gershon has been well known internationally by the release of his rendition of Kaashe Gbeyei in 2021, which went viral all over the world. His version of the song is still one of the most inspirational and sought-after releases on social media to this day.

Gershon is passionate about bringing household Christian songs that he grew up with in Ghana to the world.

Gershon and his team recently hosted a live recording worship experience titled, “His Presence His Kingdom “ which is expected to be released this year.

Their impact has spun across the US and the globe, bringing joy and the message of hope through music. They have released several albums and singles with a unique and authentic style, and Gershon’s hope and desire is that lives will be changed and transformed through encountering their music and encountering Jesus.

“Yewo Nyame” is a beautiful and uplifting song that showcases Gershon’s musical talents and passion for sharing the message of God’s love and faithfulness. With its catchy melodies and powerful lyrics, it is sure to become a favorite among gospel music lovers everywhere.

