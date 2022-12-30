fbpx
Eugy headlines AFROJAM in Coventry on New Year’s Eve

Eugy and Chop Daily team up for a dope dance tune; My Touch
Photo Credit: Eugy /Facebook

Ghanaian artist Eugy will be ushering in the New Year in Coventry this Saturday, 31st December at AfroJam hosted by Kream Inc.

He will be performing alongside a huge lineup of the UK’s most exciting Afro-beats and Amapiano DJs – DJ Toots, DJ Tayo, DJ Young Mic, DJ Afrodisiac, and DJ Section 8.

Eugy will be playing his biggest hits, such as Dance For Me ft. Mr Eazi, My Touch, and newest single Medicine ft. Maleek Berry & LADIPOE.

Eugy is amongst the key players at the forefront of the unstoppable wave of African-inspired sonics that has infiltrated the UK scene and continues to flood the airwaves worldwide.

AfroJam will take place on Saturday 31st December 2022 at HMV Empire, 22 Hertford St, Coventry CV1 1LF.

