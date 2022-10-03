fbpx
From Diaspora

Nektunez signs to Akon’s Konvict Kulture!

Big Moves only!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Nektunez signs to Akon's Konvict Kulture!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Atlanta-based Ghanaian producer, Nektunez, has signed a label deal with Akon’s Konvict Kulture to enhance his blossoming music career,

With a successful blueprint in the music industry globally contributing to the success of huge artists like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Wizkid, P-Square, Davido, French Montana, David Guetta, and DJ Khaled to name a few. Akon will provide professional expert services aimed at projecting and propelling Nektunez to the next phase of his career under the Konvict Kulture brand.

The signing comes at a time when Akon has spoken highly of the enormous talents on the African continent and how they are gradually taking over the world with their sound.

In 2021, Nektunez made a huge entry into the global music space as his production Ameno Amapiano (Remix), a casual mix he did to the globally acclaimed song by French new-age musical project Era, blew up debuting at number 7 on the Afrobeats US Billboard charts.

Currently sitting with over 10 billion views on Tik Tok as of February 2022, Ameno Amapiano (Remix) went straight to Number 1 on the Billboard world digital sales chart for a historical 8 weeks, Number 1 on global Shazam, Number 1 song on iTunes in 22 countries including UK, Germany and USA.

The song also topped the Apple Music charts in 39 countries.

Speaking on the signing, Akon said;

“I’m honoured to be able to add Nektunez to the KONVICT movement”. I’ve never met a more humble, hard-working, and talented producer like Nektunez. I was even more impressed by his artistic talents!

He represents the new Africa and I’m determined to show the world his contribution to the beautiful sounds of Afrobeat and Amapiano.”

Nektunez also expressed his excitement at the new partnership and promised to deliver to the expectation of everyone.

“I am excited to start my next chapter with Akon; someone I have always looked up to growing up. He shares my vision and has a passion for the brand of music I’m creating. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Not sales, not streams, not many fans, but purely opinion of Recording Academy members - Harvey Mason Jnr, Grammy CEO on how to win

Not sales, not streams, not many fans, but purely opinion of Recording Academy members – Harvey Mason Jnr, Grammy CEO on how to win

6 days ago
It's a warning! I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform - Shatta Wale

It’s a warning! I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform – Shatta Wale

6 days ago
Kojo Cue eulogizes wife on wedding anniversary!

Kojo Cue eulogizes wife on wedding anniversary!

6 days ago
New York erupted with King Promise's ‘5 Star World Tour’ over the weekend!

New York erupted with King Promise’s ‘5 Star World Tour’ over the weekend!

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker