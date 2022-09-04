Multiple award-winning Gospel act & latest Media Excel signee, Samuel Sey out with an Efe Grace assisted tune; Agyenkwahene

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer-songwriter, Samuel Sey, keeps soaring higher with his latest ‘Agyenkwahene’ single release, label signing and award nominations and wins.

The multi-instrumentalist best known for his role in Precious Jewels and ROPS in Grace Baptist Church, Amakom-Kumasi, has been signed to Media Excel Productions.

Samuel has already released ‘Agyenkwahene’, a song that features Efe Grace.

According to him, “being part of the Media Excel family truly feels like I’ve got the dream team.

He added: “I’m excited to have something out there that people can really connect with. Efe Grace was amazing and anyone that has listened to the song can testify to that”.

With the release of ‘Agyenkwahene’, which has already garnered over 115K views on YouTube in just 24hrs, a new era in Samuel’s career is upon us.

The song was produced from the Groove House Studios and accompanied by beautiful visuals from one of Ghana’s finest directors, Skyweb videos. Samuel’s debut project on Media Excel Productions will arrive later this year.

Samuel was raised under a strict Christian upbringing by his mother Janet Serwah Mensah UK and his Uncle Rev Samuel Nana Poku of Abundant Life Baptist Church, US.

He started his ministry at a very young age singing and leading a group called Precious Jewels and ROPS in Grace Baptist Church, Amakom-Kumasi and was known as one of the best youngest drummer then.

He sang and also played the drums for Ghana’s finest worship minister, Rev. Pastor George Owusu Mensah of St. James Baptist Church in Bantama Kumasi, Ghana.

Rev. Pastor George Owusu Mensah who is best known for his song ‘Matwen Awurade Anim’, also help in shaping Samuel Sey’s God’s given talent.

Samuel is known by his peers and listeners as a gifted vocalist, songwriter, musician, and arranger of his own music and that of others.

He left for the United Kingdom just after he completed his secondary education at Prempeh College where he also led, sang, and played the drums during services.

Aside Samuel SEY being a musician, he is also a qualified nurse. Throughout Samuel Sey’s professional music career, he has maintained a reputation for excellence and quality in every aspect of his production, of which he recently had the honours of being Awarded Best Diaspora Gospel Artiste of the year in France, Awarded by the Ghana Music Awards UK as UK based uncovered artist of the year.

A sterling touch of his powerful music video ‘Kronkron’ has put Sëy in a class all by himself. Samuel SEY has currently been nominated for two categories by GMAUK for UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR and UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR.

Samuel SEY affectionately called by close friends with his incredible gift which took him all over the corners of UK still served his church as drummer at Faith Baptist Church, Seven-Sisters, North-London UK for years before he moved to France where he carried on with his ministry.

He hosts a yearly program called TIME WITH DADDY with great Men of God, Worship Ministers and Gospel artists from USA, Canada, UK(Europe), and Ghana.

