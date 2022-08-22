Efua bags GMA-USA 2022 US-Based Afro Pop Song of the Year award with; Follow My Dreams pt3

Budding US-based Ghanaian songstress, Georgette Class-peters, known in showbiz as Efua has bagged the US-Based Afro Pop Song of the Year award at the just ended Tap Tap Ghana Music Award USA 2022.

The singer-songwriter attained this feat with her hit single, Follow My Dreams pt 3 featuring Manhakim which has been elaborated in this article. She was crowned with the award after delivering a brilliant National anthem duet with Ohio artist, Yolanda .

Efua wrote the first version of the hit single Follow my dreams pt3 in 2012 while she was in 8th grade. It was inspired by her being so overwhelmed by bullying that she went to the band room of her school and wrote the first version of the song.

The day herself and Abdul Musa, popularly known as MANHAKIM wrote the hit single, they spoke out the intention of winning an award to feature in the music video and give back to their community of Smyrna Delaware.

The love and encouragement from her family enabled her never to consider herself an underdog even though she had quite the underdog story.

She detailed her experience of not being able to form full sentences till about 5th grade because of a serious speech impediment.

“Singing was my safe space, it’s how I could communicate, I noticed from a very young age that when I was singing I was not stuttering“, she revealed.

She was bullied for her speech impediment, weight and skin color which dampened her confidence but made her run towards music and cling to the words of her father and the support of her family

Apparently, the day before the event was the anniversary of her late father, Reverend Dr George Class-Peter’s passing. He was one of Efua’s biggest support systems and his preaching is featured at the end of the single.

She was so thankful to her mom and her church, House Praise Chapel in Delaware USA for always protecting her and helping me push this dream forward.

She attributes the success of her music career and life to God and gives Him all the glory.

“To any little girl who thinks that she’s not enough or that she’s not worth following her dreams, I just want to let you know that you are capable and you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you”, she reassures.

Follow my Dreams pt 3 featuring MANHAKIM is available on all platforms.

