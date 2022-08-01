Need Worship’s ‘King Forever’ enters Top Gospel Songs Chart in Ghana  

US-based Ghanaian gospel group, Need Worship has climbed to No. 5 on YFM’s Top Gospel songs chart with ‘King Forever‘.

The Top Gospel song charts highlight the biggest gospel songs played on YFM’s ‘Lyt It Up show’ on Sundays.

‘King Forever’ was produced by Joel Elom Music and performed by husband and wife Patrick and Joy Ayertey known widely as Need Worship.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based worship group passionate about spreading the light of Jesus Christ through music met in 2011 and their love for Christ brought them together.

They began writing and composing inspirational songs and during the pandemic, they felt led to start an online worship ministry and spread hope and joy amid so much uncertainty. A year later, they have touched the lives of thousands through their online ministry via Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook.

In March of 2020, Need Worship released their first single, “Take Your Glory” and “My Desire” in February 2022 on all digital streaming platforms and have received wonderful testimonies about the song’s impact.

Need Worship is excited to continue to release sounds from the secret place (Psalm 91), and they hope that the world will experience God’s presence, beauty, and everlasting love while listening to their music.

You can stream “King Forever” on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. https://msha.ke/needworship

