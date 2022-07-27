MrrrDaisy Trends Number 9 On Boomplay’s Trending Artist And Tops Boomplay Charts

In the Ghanaian-UK music business, MrrrDaisy is recognised as one of the most accomplished and well-known publicists.

The Ghanaian-born Spanish publicist, graphic and web designer, and creator of Music Arena Gh and ViViPlay, has started a collaboration with six unsigned musicians working on the project.

This project’s objective is to introduce these undiscovered and unsigned musical talents to the marketplace on a worldwide scale.

The initial creative force behind this project was MrrrDaisy and Jessy Gh, a rapper who is known for his prolific output and wordsmith skills.

Together, they released “The One” a tune that received a lot of positive feedback despite the fact that it was MrrrDaisy’s first attempt at making music.

The song eventually amassed more than 200,000 plays across all digital distribution channels.

In January of 2022, he released his second studio album titled “Hunny,” which included a phenomenal male singer by the name of Kudjoe Daze.

Even before it was made available to the general public, BBC stations in Nottingham, Leicester, and Derby broadcast the first episode of Hunny.

The song was also broadcast on Amazing and Wigwam Radio after it was released.

To put the cherry on top of everything, Hunny has already made its way into six different Official Boomplay Charts, including the Top 100 UK at number 23, number 20 on Top International Songs, and at number 13 on the Top Songs Chart.

In addition to this, MrrrDaisy is now ranked number nine on Boomplay Music’s list of Trending Artists.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.