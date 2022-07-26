MS.ABA goes on tour this September!

This coming September, MS.ABA will kick off her Dutch tour, titled “Rooted: From Lowlands to the Gold Coast”.

In collaboration with some of Ghana’s noted artists, she will present a new EP through a set of live and virtual performances from prominent locations in The Netherlands and Ghana alongside her band:

The Rooted band, a formation of Dutch Africans who each bring a unique flavour to the groovy, West-African sound.

MS.ABA in conversation with Prince Clause Fonds New Director stated, “Culture has the power to transform the world”.

In conversation with Marcus Tebogo Desando, MS. ABA joined Studio ZAM in hosting Marcus Tebogo Desando, the newly appointed director of the Prince Claus Fund.

A patron of the arts, the South African shares his dream and vision of building a self-sustaining community that serves individuals in the creative sector.

