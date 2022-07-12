NYA kicks off new ecstatic EP with single ‘D4M’ (Dance for Me)

With the release of her new single, ‘D4M’ (Dance for Me), Ghanaian-Canadian songstress, NYA is ready for more after a solid run with her debut EP, ‘’Euphoria Vol. I’’.

‘D4M’ (produced by Monimakesmusic), a dance tune, includes the hypnotic sounds of Afrobeat and Jazz rhythms tied together with NYA’s harmonic vocals as she shows additional depths of her musical genius. This song serves as a reminder that life in the tropics is always fun and upbeat. Stream or download ‘D4M’ across all major digital platforms.

‘D4M’ sets the tone for her EP series’ sequel, the next step in building a deeper connection with her fans (new and old), as well as showcasing her sound’s evolution. Vibe out and see you on August 19th for ‘’Euphoria Vol. II’’.

Instagram: iam_nya__

Twitter: @IAM_NYA___

