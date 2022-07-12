Nina Rose Music airs a heart full of emotions on new standout single ‘Yenko’

Nina Rose Music’s sweet new single ‘Yenko’ is light, affectionate and the kind of love song to jazz up your weekends whenever it comes on.

On ‘Yenko’, the Afro-Fusion singer-songwriter is convinced she wants this love forever, opening up with an almost indistinct confession that goes: “You’re kissing me nice. You doing it slow, the feeling slow/The feeling’s so right I just lose control. I’ll give you my time, just give me your all”. ‘Yenko’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

She proceeds to ask, “When will you marry me?” after, establishing sweet feelings of a pleasurable connection between herself and her would-be suitor.

But prior to all this selflessness and Nina’s budding intimacy are her piercing vocals. There’s some grace to their nature – especially in how inviting they come off the Dwante Navire-production’s light piano keys and drums.

Still exploring her sound along the lines of R&B, Soul and Afrobeat, Nina Rose Music is a Ghanaian-Jamaican artist born and bred in the United Kingdom.

She’s proving to be a success thanks to a plethora of singles like ‘Money Man’, ‘Sweet Talk’ and a host of other debut releases which have since throttled her into the public eye; ‘Like I Do’, ‘Motorway’ and ‘Take It All’ (feat. K Soul).

She enjoys creating new music as much as she loves experimenting with newer sounds inspired by her roots – a moment that brought her back to using Twi on her Ghanaian single ‘Yenko’ (Let’s go).

‘Yenko’ feels like a fresh breath of love from the singer and the first official single to air off her upcoming 6-track EP debut “Afro Love”. Enjoy.

Instagram: the_ninarose Twitter: @The_NinaRose Facebook: Nina Rose Music

