RAZ & AFLA’s rhythmic incantations recall Auntie Flo on ‘Mama Weja’!

From Diaspora

Photo Credit: RAZ & AFLA

With a driving, melodic bassline and a frantic balafon pattern, Raz & Afla‘s EP title track and next single “Mama Weja” slowly unfolds as an epic afro-house track, reminiscent of the work of Auntie Flo.

After various releases for Beating Heart, Afro Zone and Fossil Sounds, Raz & Afla are unveiling “Mama Weja”, a new 5-track EP exploring even further their unprecedented, West African-infused take on afro-house with politically charged lyrics, setting the tone for their upcoming debut album, to be released by Mawimbi later this year.

From their East London studio, Raz Olsher and Afla Sackey are creating a truly exciting brand of afro-house deeply anchored in West African musical traditions, with big, lush vocal harmonies and an organic production style that lets acoustic percussion truly speak.

A unique musical fusion that owes much to its creators’ experience, as true mainstays of the London music scene for the past twenty years, as well as a thoughtful artistic approach in which modernity and tradition maintain an ongoing dialogue.

With a driving, melodic bassline and a frantic balafon pattern, EP title track and next single “Mama Weja” slowly unfolds as an epic afro-house track, reminiscent of the work of Auntie Flo.

Afla’s beautiful vocals turn from a heady, powerful chorus to rhythmic incantations, revealing the track’s twofold identity.

Find out more at: https://www.instagram.com/raz.and.afla/

