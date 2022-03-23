Steve Impact points to Christ in debut audiovisual; Back To You

Dynamic and spirit-filled multi-octave UK-based gospel musician Steve Impact serves the world with a beautiful worship anthem “Back To You”, available on all digital stores.

The new song which comes with a lives studio performance video anchors on the blessings, the faithfulness of God as the one deserving our “Hallelujah”. ‘

Back To You’ is a worship piece directing all the glory and praise to God who has delivered us and filled our bans with uncountable benefits.

“Giving glory back to God, for all that we have and for who we are. “And what do you have that you did not receive? Now if you did indeed receive it, why do you boast as if you had not received it?” – 1 Corinthians 4:7

Steve Impact is a UK-based international gospel artiste, whose ministry is impacting lives across the globe.

God has gifted Minister Impact with a unique texture of sounds that will bless the nations of the world and bring people closer to God.

With many other great upcoming songs and projects, and through the grace of God, Steve Impact is poised toward becoming a global voice with songs that spark worship revival among nations.

