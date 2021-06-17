From Diaspora

Starlight: Raya Max brings the disco divas back!. Photo Credit: Raya Max

Raya Max is a London-based Ghanaian-British singer and songwriter who is creating electrifying disco music with catchy melodies and a powerful groove.

Her goal is to bring listeners’ inner disco divas back to life following the miserable time we’ve had recently.

She is passionate about giving you music that empowers you and inspires a spirit of joy!

The song Starlight is written, produced and sung by Raya Max herself. In Raya’s songwriting, she uses a traditional soul song format.

Her style is reminiscent of the greats Stevie Wonder and Rod Temperton. She also has studied the vocal stylings of Patti Labelle, James Brown and Tina Turner.

Composers such as Quincy Jones made a huge impact on her as well the Motown days of the late 70s.

The Starlight lyrics are inspired by being liberated from having felt trapped and oppressed in an unhappy stage in her life.

We can go to music as a dreamland escape, a moment in time to just dance and forget everything.” she says and “Sisterhood can be a soul saver in those moments!” she exclaims.

She has incorporated her African musical heritage in the multi instrumental layers to create a dance floor classic with standout performances from gifted Afro-Caribbean musicians.

Raya is also inspired by the innovative, creativity and the flamboyance of London club culture.

Raya radiates a fabulous energy and optimism. A fresh new voice for the UK disco soul music scene!

Instagram: @rayamaxofficial
Website: www.rayamaxofficial.com

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/raya-max

