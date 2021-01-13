Safari! KGee to take fans on a musical journey with debut album on February 12

One half of the Hiplife pioneering group KgPM, Gad Mayne Panford known by his stage name Kgee, is set to release his maiden album titled; Safari.

It may come as a surprise to many, that this is Kgee’s first debut album, as he has been releasing songs since 2001. The difference this time around is that he is releasing as a solo artist rather than as part of a duo. Stream and Pre-save here.

In 2019, he embarked on a solo journey, which saw him release powerful singles like “Encore”, “Play You”, “Dey by You” and “No Long Tin”, all of which did extremely well, charting on iTunes/Apple Music.

On his current album, he explains with excitement that he is looking to take listeners on a joyous journey through Africa, hence the album title; Safari. This album is invariably imbued with a sense of maturity and “fly boy” braggadocio!



The 11 track album will exhibit some of Kgee’s best work thus far. The album opens with the intro “Safari”, a spoken word piece, which features Kemet Speaks and was produced by Gigzbeatz.

Kgee introduces you to the cocktail party with a banger produced by B2 called “Bossu” featuring Medikal. The song’s bassline punches through your chest with a very catchy hook. Medikal never disappoints with his witty punchlines, adding even more value to the track.

To keep you on the dancefloor, “Indomie Chick” follows, produced by B2, features DopeNation, who are known for their heavy-hitting danceable beats, and they did not disappoint with this song. It is one of those party bangers you would be singing in your head for days!

“Crazy Over You” (produced by MOG) and “Addicted” (produced by Eddy Kay), feature the super-talented singer/songwriter Spicer Dabz, who, not surprisingly, is signed to Just Amazing Music (JAM) owned by Kgee. Like his name suggests, Spicer adds spice to any record he is featured on.

Dancers will immediately vibe to “Afro Gogo”, this fast-paced happy-sounding bass-thumping track produced by B2.



The tall list of heavyweights carries on with “Yes Sa” which features the beautiful vocals of Kelvyn Boy, also produced by the ‘tempo god’ Gigzbeatz. This song is guaranteed to flood radio stations.



JAM’s second artist, America’s Got Talent Semi-finalist Luigi, lends his silky smooth voice on this track called “Tonight”. Let’s just say you could make babies to this song easily.

“Dun Know” features one of Ghana’s finest rappers Gemini and newcomer Boham. The three of them together on this joint are a match made in Ghana! Produced by Keezyonthebeat.

This just amazing album is not complete without an M.O.G. production and why not marinate it with some DopeNation vocals? That’s exactly what Kgee did on this song.

Speaking on it, he said he carefully chose this beat from among a number of banging beats sent by M.O.G., but this one immediately shouted out and that’s why he selected it. Kgee again switches up his flow to match this party rocker and is one of his favourites off the album.



The album ends the way it starts – with a spokenword outro “Safari II” again featuring Kemet Speaks (prod by Gigzbeat).

Overall, this album is the definition of a “body of work”. It is a feel-good album that is needed in this troubled world. It is plain to see that Kgee did not rush the process, and was very tactical in his selection of beats, lyrics and features. This is a must-have album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!