Ghanaian rapper Joel ‘Jay Gunz’ shot dead in NY

Hailing from Sekondi,he has been linked to gang crimes in the past.

Ghanaian rapper Joel ‘Jay Gunz’ shot to death in NY
Ghanaian rapper Joel 'Jay Gunz' shot to death in NY

US-based Ghanaian rapper, Joel ‘Jay Gunz’ who currently resides in the Bronx, New York was killed in a shooting on Sunday. 

According to New York Police Department (NYPD), “On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized.”

See a video from the incident below:

The two who died were Jay Gunz and Eno (Edubb). They were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Jay Gunz is originally from Sekondi and his mother is said to own a popular store in The Bronx, New York. Eno also has Nigerian roots. Both were rappers.

Jay Gunz has been linked to gang crimes in the past. He recently returned from doing time in jail according to sources.

