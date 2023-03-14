Harvest Praise returns with a Don Moen & Moses Bliss headliner on Good Friday!

Lovers and fans of gospel music will be regaled to a night of quality gospel music on Good Friday, 7th April, 2023, at the 25th edition of the biggest gospel concert in Ghana, Harvest Praise.

This was made known today, March 13, 2023, by the organizers of the event at the launch of this year’s concert at the Harvest International Ministries in Tesano.

Artistes on the bill to thrill audiences include the ever famous Nigerian Gospel artiste, Moses Bliss, the ‘Bigger Everyday’ hitmaker, Minister Don Moen, Harvest Gospel Choir, and a host of other surprise gospel artistes. The harvest Gospel Choir will also take opportunity of the event to launch it own record label.

Also, children between the ages of 5 and 12 will be treated to a special package of music, dance, games held simultaneously in an auditorium on the same premises.

The Gospel Concert will take place at the University Of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) auditorium with tickets selling at GHȼ 80 for single, GHȼ 150 for both Double and VIP.

Tickets for the 25th Harvest praise can be purchased at the Baatsoona Total filling station, Airport Shell, Harvest Chapel International and online at http:.tickets.ipaygh.harvestprai.com as well as other selected outlets.

Harvest Praise was inaugurated in 1998 and has since helped people who hither to or did not know Christ, come to have an amazing relationship with their maker.

The annual event has also been used to project local and international talents in the gospel music industry.

