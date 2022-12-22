King Promise rounds off 5-star world tour at Promise Land 2022 with Sark, Gyakie, JoeBoy, Camidoh, Omah Lay, Joey B, Darkovibes, others

After several months of touring the world with his music, King Promise rounds off his 5-star tour in Ghana at the 2022 edition of his annual Promiseland concert.

Legacy Life Entertainment signee and one of Ghana’s biggest international music exports King Promise is set to gather his fans from across the country together in Accra this December with his annual concert.

The Promise Land Concert by King Promise is one of the biggest Ghanaian music shows in December and this year won’t be an exception.

This year’s edition of the Promise Land Concert is set to take place 6pm at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Friday December 23rd of 2022.

It would feature the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Boy, Gyakie, Camidoh, Omah Lay, Joey B, Darkovibes and several other surprise acts.

We dey Perform for you guys tomorrow ! A 5 Star Experience! For the King Promise true fans ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rwlhO8p2Wx — Killbeatz. (@killbeatz) December 22, 2022

Tickets are fast selling at GHS 250 for standard, GHS 500 for VIP,

Last year, the event had several guest appearances with a surprising stage show from King Promise himself and Wizkid.

TICKET OUTLETS & TABLE PACKAGES @ #PROMISELAND22 🌴. We are in for the time of our lives tomorrow! Love you 🙏🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/bzTcvNChEC — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) December 22, 2022

