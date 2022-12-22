fbpx
King Promise rounds off 5-star world tour at Promise Land 2022 with Sark, Gyakie, JoeBoy, Camidoh, Omah Lay, Joey B, Darkovibes, others

Photo Credit: /Google Images

After several months of touring the world with his music, King Promise rounds off his 5-star tour in Ghana at the 2022 edition of his annual Promiseland concert.

Legacy Life Entertainment signee and one of Ghana’s biggest international music exports King Promise is set to gather his fans from across the country together in Accra this December with his annual concert.

The Promise Land Concert by King Promise is one of the biggest Ghanaian music shows in December and this year won’t be an exception.

This year’s edition of the Promise Land Concert is set to take place 6pm at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Friday December 23rd of 2022.

It would feature the likes of Sarkodie, Joe Boy, Gyakie, Camidoh, Omah Lay, Joey B, Darkovibes and several other surprise acts.

Tickets are fast selling at GHS 250 for standard, GHS 500 for VIP,

Last year, the event had several guest appearances with a surprising stage show from King Promise himself and Wizkid.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

