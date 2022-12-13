fbpx
Criss Waddle blesses fans with AMG Connect Concert on December 17 with Shatta Wale, Medikal, Keche, DJ Paak, others!

The event is a collaborative one between the AMG Family and Greens Lounge.

After several pleas and calls from Fans, AMG Boss Criss Waddle has finally paid attention to his fans to give them the AMG CONNECT CONCERT they have been wanting their whole life.

The maiden edition of the “AMG CONNECT CONCERT” is happening at The Greens Lounge on 17th December,9Pm.

The event will be expecting top notch musicians like AMG Medikal, Shatta Wale, Dj Toyor, Selekta Shaker, Neon West, Kimilist and More.

The event has table packages on sale for ballers who will want to have a real party experience. Check flyer for details.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 46 mins ago
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

