Criss Waddle blesses fans with AMG Connect Concert on December 17 with Shatta Wale, Medikal, Keche, DJ Paak, others!

After several pleas and calls from Fans, AMG Boss Criss Waddle has finally paid attention to his fans to give them the AMG CONNECT CONCERT they have been wanting their whole life.

The maiden edition of the “AMG CONNECT CONCERT” is happening at The Greens Lounge on 17th December,9Pm.

The event is a collaborative one between the AMG Family and Greens Lounge.

The event will be expecting top notch musicians like AMG Medikal, Shatta Wale, Dj Toyor, Selekta Shaker, Neon West, Kimilist and More.

We will be there to support our fam dem @CrissWaddle this Saturday Tema let’s gooo fam #AMGCONNECT pic.twitter.com/rUiZhUSq7b — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) December 12, 2022

Yesterday @CrissWaddle & MDK visited Greens Lounge to plan ahead of their concert on 17th Dec. pic.twitter.com/yLiCSiqkHg — Greens lounge (@greens_Lounge) December 7, 2022

The event has table packages on sale for ballers who will want to have a real party experience. Check flyer for details.

