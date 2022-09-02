Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, others named in first lineup for Afro Nation Ghana

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation announces a huge line up today for the grand return to its West African spiritual home.

Ready to turn the end of the year into an unforgettable party, Afro Nation Ghana 2022 is set to follow up the 2019 landmark African debut in style.

Taking place at Accra’s Marine Drive, Black Star Square on December 29th & 30th 2022, and founded to unite the diaspora in celebration of Black Joy, Afro Nation Ghana is back for a celebratory trip of Black culture, vibing music, dance, good food, and so much more.

ANNOUNCEMENT

New Year in a new country, anyone?



We’re celebrating the new year 2023 in Ghana and we’ll also be attending the biggest afrobeats festival in Africa @afronation



Are you ready?

Watch this space for more info

For bookings and more; send us a dm.



In fitting fashion, today’s biggest global stars are now announced to headline the show. Needing no introduction, Nigerian party king Davido is joined by legendary sibling duo P-Square bringing their high energy R&B, hip-hop and dance oriented sound as well as a very special guest: Ghana’s own Afropop, dancehall and reggae super star talent Stonebwoy, all more than ready to take the Afro Nation vibes to another level.

From South Africa’s exploding underground sounds with the likes of leading Amapiano artists Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela and DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s collaborative project Scorpion Kings, to Nigerian Afro-Wave warrior Rema, Afro Nation Ghana also announces the most important new names in Afrobeats today.

Within that the line up draws from a broad range of modern African music styles, including France’s biggest Afro RnB Superstar Dadju, the highlife inspired Adekunle Gold and the emo afrobeat style of fast rising CKay.

Then representing a wealth of Ghana’s future breakout artists, so many exciting new names like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh will feature at the festival this year.

With more of a mission than most regular festivals, the Afro Nation brand is the birth of super-sized global gathering, uniting thousands of music lovers around the world in a bid to further the Afrobeats movement and build a lasting platform for the artists and creatives at its core.

It was recently revealed that the giant new main stage used at Afro Nation Portugal will be transported to Ghana, with a training programme in place for local teams to run this world-beating production on a scale not seen before in the region.

The festival’s new city central location is on a site of cultural and historical significance, right at the heart of the capital and mere moments from the stunning coast.

Afro Nation Ghana welcomes thousands from the global diaspora travelling home to party and be together with friends and family during the turn of the new year in West Africa’s most exciting cultural hub.

Around the festival’s core programming, a number of unmissable parties are planned around the city and available to Golden and VIP ticket holders, starting on 28th Dec with the Piano People Welcome Party and ending with a NYE special on 31st Dec.

Here to witness the hottest names this December, spanning the very best in the African and international Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Dancehall scene, Afro Nation Ghana looks to foster even stronger ties with the continent around the world, re-connecting, educating, and creating, whilst putting on a festival never seen before on this scale.

Afro Nation Ghana takes place 29th & 30th December 2022 at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra.

Today’s line up announcement:

DAVIDO • P-SQUARE

VERY SPECIAL GUEST

STONEBWOY

REMA • DADJU • ADEKUNLE GOLD • CKAY • BLACK SHERIF • KUAMI EUGENE • KIDI KAMO MPHELA • GYAKIE • CAMIDOH

DJS

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ • SCORPION KINGS • UNCLE WAFFLES

